Applebee's serving up $1 holiday margaritas throughout the month of December

article

If you're already broke from holiday shopping, you could probably use a good drink. What's even better is when the drinks are only a buck!

To celebrate the holiday season, Applebee's is serving up the Merry Dollarita for just $1 throughout the entire month of December.

The festive drink is served in a 10 oz. mug made with tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and pomegranate all served over ice.

“Come on in and deck the halls with Applebee’s Merry DOLLARITA this month,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “We are spreading the holiday cheer with an unbeatable holiday bargain that keeps giving back all month long. It’s time to eat, drink and be merry!”

You can score one at any participating Applebee's through Dec. 31.