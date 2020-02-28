Aquatica Orlando offers peek at Riptide Race, Florida's first dueling water slide

SeaWorld Orlando's Aquatica water park gave FOX 35 News a peek at what will be Florida's first dueling water slide.

"It's a new feature we haven't done in the park before, and again, the first of its kind in Florida," said David Heaton, Aquatica Orlando Vice President.

There will be 650 of side-by-side slides to race family and friends to the finish. The waterslide is being built on what used to be a dining area for the Banana Beach Cook Out. Because of limited space, designers decided to go vertical, roughly 68 feet in the air. It has made construction challenging but could mean more fun for riders, with tight turns as the slide zigs and zags.

No opening date has been announced but it is expected to happen sometime this spring.