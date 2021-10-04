Arden Villas residents demand change following Miya Marcano's death

Residents at the Arden Villas apartment complex, where Miya Marcano was last seen, are calling for more safety measures to be put in place.

A group of residents has started an online petition demanding more changes to security at the complex following the tragic death of Miya Marcano.

"It’s shocking that something like this can happen in your own backyard," said Julia Veiga, a resident who has been pushing for change.

The group has a list of demands that they say, if they don't get a response to them by Friday, they will seek legal action. The group also wants the option to break their leases.

"Because if we feel they are unable to protect our own safety, then we demand a choice in that and a choice to leave," said Brenna Boylan, a resident who worked to start the petition.

Marcano had been missing since Sept. 24, when she was last seen at the Arden Villas Luxury Apartments in Orlando where she lived and worked, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say a maintenance worker at the Arden Villas apartments had accessed Marcano's apartment without her permission. She went missing after that.

Deputies discovered what they believe to be Miya’s body near the Tymber Skan Condominiums on Saturday.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said their main and only suspect, the now deceased, Armando Caballero was found dead of an apparent suicide.

Residents demanding change have the support of the Marcano family.

"They’re making a difference. It’s huge. What they’re doing, it makes such a difference to the family," said Daryl Washington, the Marcano family attorney. "When the family sees these petitions, and when they see over 17,000 signatures, that gives them comfort that makes a world of a difference."

The complex did not respond to FOX 35's request for comment as of Monday afternoon but said last week, they're improving lighting, making appointments for maintenance, and will have a security guard.

However, residents claim the presence of a guard has been inconsistent.

The group is planning a protest for Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. outside of the complex.

