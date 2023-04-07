Arrests made in murders of 3 teens in Marion County: sheriff's office

Arrests have reportedly been made in the murders of three teenage friends in Marion County.

According to an email from the sheriff's office, Sheriff Billy Woods will speak at 9:30 a.m. Friday to give an update "regarding breaking news updates and arrests in the recent, triple-homicide in Ocklawaha."

Detectives have been trying to piece together the triple murders that occurred last week over three days. They said the three teenagers – who were found shot to death between Thursday and Saturday last week in separate locations – knew each other and the case may have connections to what Woods called a "wannabe gang."

"We're trying to determine what led up to this, why is it they did it. And we're getting tons of leads and tons of information," he said.

Last Thursday, a 16-year-old girl, later identified as Layla Silvernail, was found laying on the side of a road near Forest Lakes Park in Ocklawaha, Florida. She had been shot and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

On Friday, Marion County deputies responded to SE 94th Street and SE 188th Court and found a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds laying on the side of the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was being withheld at the request of her family, the sheriff's office said.

On Saturday, deputies responded to the area of Malauka Loop and Malauka Loop Trace regarding a vehicle that was partially submerged at the edge of the lake. Inside the vehicle, deputies found a third person – a 16-year-old girl – who had been shot and killed. Her name has not been released.

During a live interview on Thursday with FOX 35, Sheriff Woods said that the car of the first victim was seen on surveillance video prior to the incident and moments afterwards. He said a witness who called in said they heard gunshots and then saw the vehicle role and strike the dumpster where the first victim was found.

"The vehicle drove off and we know the first victim's body was at the dumpster. So we can only preclude that the suspects at that time fled the scene in the victim's vehicle," Sheriff Woods said.

Sheriff Woods had previously said they had a couple of suspects in mind, but did not provide any more information.

You can watch the news conference when it happens at 9:30 a.m. in the live player above.