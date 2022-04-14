Artemis 1 launch: NASA aiming for wet dress rehearsal on Thursday

article

The countdown clock for the wet dress rehearsal for Artemis I has resumed and is now planned for Thursday, April 14.

The time is now set for 3:57 p.m. EDT from Pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

After the wet dress rehearsal, NASA says the rocket will be rolled back to the Vehicle Assembly Building for preparations for an actual launch.

The purpose of the wet dress rehearsal is to give Artemis 1 a practice run using a Space Launch System (SLS) rocket that will eventually send an Orion capsule on a journey around the moon. Launch managers will conduct all steps in the countdown except the liftoff.

If this test goes well, NASA managers are expected to announce a launch date for the Artemis-1 mission. That test mission will send the rocket and Orion without astronauts on board on a journey to orbit the moon, ending with an Orion splashdown.

