Artemis I mission: NASA to try second moon rocket launch on Saturday, Sept. 3

NASA will try again to send the Artemis I moon rocket into orbit on Saturday after having to scrub a launch attempt on Monday.

The unmanned rocket was supposed to be a test flight that would return a spacecraft to the moon's orbit after nearly five decades. The launch precedes Artemis II which will be the first crewed test flight to the moon since Apollo 17 in 1972.

Whether the rocket launches still depends on resolving the issue with one of the RS-25 engines, which could require NASA to roll the moon rocket back into the Vehicle Assembly Building for repairs. The weather must also be favorable.

The test flight will last 42 days and send Orion on an extended moon orbit, before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California on Oct. 10, at a return speed of up to 25,000 mph.

Artemis I mission [Credit: NASA]

The mission is to complete a lunar orbit, traveling a distance of about 280,000 miles from Earth around the moon. After launching from Kennedy Space Center, the SLS will send the Orion spacecraft on a trajectory to orbit the moon.

"Once they launch that vehicle and unleash the 8.8 million pounds of thrust. We'll start our journey," explained Judd Frieling, Artemis 1 ascent & entry flight director. After the SLS clears the KSC launch tower, the rocket will roll in a direction to bring Orion to a "heads down position," according to Frieling.

The vehicle will experience maximum dynamic pressure one minute into the flight, the point when the most physical strain is on the rocket.

SLS’s final job will be when the upper stage completes the translunar injection orbit maneuver around 1 hour and 20 minutes into the flight. The 18-minute engine burn will send Orion on its way to the moon.

On the way to the moon, Orion will deploy a handful of CubeSats, said Rick LaBrode, lead Artemis I flight director. The spacecraft will complete a series of trajectory correction burns on the first day in orbit. One of those burns will ensure the spacecraft moves ahead of the rocket's upper stage and the CubeSats eliminating any potential threat.

NASA officials said many hurdles were cleared before and during the two-hour launch window. In the end, it was a hydrogen leak that needed a closer look. The issue was one that the Artemis rocket didn’t experience during any of the four wet dress rehearsals. Experts say the issue is not devastating.