Port Orange woman, 22, dies after crash into woods off I-95, troopers say
Stream FOX 35 News
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Port Orange woman was killed in a crash along Interstate 95 in Volusia County Thursday morning, troopers said.
The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. southbound on I-95 just north of Willamson Boulevard.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was traveling southbound in a 2008 Toyota Yaris when, for unknown reasons, she ran off the road and struck a tree. She died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.