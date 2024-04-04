Port Orange woman, 22, dies after crash into woods off I-95, troopers say

Stream FOX 35 News

A Port Orange woman was killed in a crash along Interstate 95 in Volusia County Thursday morning, troopers said.

The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. southbound on I-95 just north of Willamson Boulevard.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was traveling southbound in a 2008 Toyota Yaris when, for unknown reasons, she ran off the road and struck a tree. She died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.