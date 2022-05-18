Attorney: Florida deputy's taser ignited fire at gas station during arrest of motorcyclist

A man is calling for an investigation into an incident in Osceola County after flames erupted at a gas station while deputies attempted to take a motorcyclist into custody.

An attorney for the motorcyclist says his client suffered severe burns from the fire. The man’s attorney says it was the deputy’s taser that ignited the fire, burning 75-percent of his body.

Surveillance video was released from the Wawa gas station in February. An Osceola County deputy appears to tackle John Beretta to the ground. Seconds later, flames erupt near the gas pump.

Deputies say this all started when Beretta was pointing guns at cars, but his attorney says that's not true. They say the 26-year-old was at a non-violent motorcycle gathering and stopped to get gas while on his way home.

Beretta's attorneys say their client was filling his motorcycle's gas tank, but when he was tackled, the bike fell too, spilling fuel. Beretta's attorneys says a deputy then deployed their taser which sparked the gasoline.

A witness described the scene back when it happened in February.

"They get to the car and they was like ‘get on the ground!’ They're arresting the guy. We hear the taser going off. All of a sudden you see a big flame go into the air!"

The fire engulfed Beretta and injured three deputies. Beretta's attorneys says he has been in the hospital for the past ten weeks missing most of his skin from third-degree burns.

Beretta’s attorneys say they want the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to take over the investigation. The attorneys are holding a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

FOX 35 has reached out to the sheriff's office for comment, but have not yet heard back.