'Bad neighbors' arrested in Florida after 102 complaints made against them: 'Don't be a crappy neighbor'

After 102 complaints over three years have been made against them, two "bad neighbors" have found themselves behind bars.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday the arrest of two residents, James Williams Jr., 56, and Kaylyn Lacole Whitson, 31, for aggravated stalking. Their arrest came after deputies tried a different approach to catching them since they allegedly wouldn't comply with law enforcement's orders.

Deputies have responded 102 times to Williams and Whitson's house for various complaints, ranging from loud music to trespassing.

Photo: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

"Williams and Whitson continually and intentionally harassed their neighbors, and at several junctures, our team approached them and asked for volunteer compliance to bring a stop to the complaints," the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.

James Williams Jr. (left) and Kaylyn Lacole Whitson (right) were arrested and charged with aggravated stalking. (Photo: Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

When the duo refused to voluntarily comply, they were put on the "Sheriff's High-Intensity Target" list to "bring a stop to this madness and harassment," deputies said. An arrest warrant was obtained, and the "bad neighbors" were "cuffed and stuffed" into a patrol car.

They were booked into the Brevard County Jail, but have since been released after posting $20,000 bond apiece.

"The moral of this story is ‘don’t be a crappy neighbor in Brevard County,’" Sheriff Wayne Ivey said on social media.