Volusia County Beach Patrol prepares for Spring Break 2021

Spring breakers are getting ready to hit Volusia County beaches, though it’ll likely look a lot different this year.

Scott Edwards owns a local marketing company, Daytona Beach Welcome Center. He said he thinks crowds won’t be anything compared to before.

"About 95% of your traditional universities in the U.S. have canceled spring break," he said.

Still, he expects students to come from nearby states, within driving distance to places like Daytona Beach.

"You’re not going to see those weeklong stays from Ohio or Michigan or that kind of thing that we normally do," he said.

Beach Patrol said it plans to be fully staffed, and while the agency encourages social distancing, it will not regulate it.

"As far as parking is concerned we no longer have the park at the post like we were doing last year we’re back to normal operating procedures," said Captain Tamra Malphurs.

She said the county is continuing with its safety campaign.

"We do have our 'Step Up Volusia' campaign which we post signs on walkovers and beach ramps to encourage people to social distance," she explained.

As for turnout, Edwards is putting his efforts toward 2022.

