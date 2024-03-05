Florida Keys teacher and coach found dead in storm drain after 'tragic accident' near school: officials

Stream FOX 35 News

A beloved teacher and high school basketball coach in the Florida Keys was found dead in a storm drain near a school gymnasium over the weekend, according to police.

On Saturday morning, the Key West police and fire departments were called out to Key West High School regarding an injured person.

When they arrived, they found the man, later identified as Dexter Butler of Key West, dead in the storm drain.

Butler was a teacher at Horace O’Bryant School and the high school basketball coach, a police spokesperson said in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing, though police said there was no foul play suspected.

The Monroe County School District shared the following statement regarding Butler's passing on its website:

"Monroe County School District is sorry to announce that their beloved teacher and Coach, Dexter Butler, died Saturday in a tragic accident. We offer our sincere condolences to his family and to all students who knew and worked with him.

We understand that the death of our beloved teacher and Coach, Mr. Dexter Butler, has deeply impacted our school community. Counselors will be available on Monday, March 4th, at both HOB and KWHS to provide support and assistance to anyone who may be struggling during this difficult time. Please don't hesitate to reach out if you need someone to talk to or if you need help coping with your emotions. We're here for you."

On Monday, the Horace O'Bryant School community came together to mourn the loss of Butler by laying flowers and leaving cards and notes of support for each other on campus.