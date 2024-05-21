Best friend of biker killed in hit-and-run speaks out as search for driver continues: 'I’m destroyed'

The best friend of a man killed in a hit-and-run in Poinciana is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Starlyn Corporan said he and his best friend, Nelson Webber, did everything together. The two, who met in high school, shared many of the same interests, including riding motorcycles.

"We both started on a dirt bike that I bought off of Amazon," Corporan said with a smile.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the 24-year-old was on his motorcycle when he was hit by a car near the intersection of Koa Street and Monterey Road in Poinciana on May 19 around 7:30 p.m.

"I’m destroyed. There’s no words that could explain how I feel," Corporan said. "He was a good brother, a good friend, a good uncle; he was about to be a father, too. That’s what bothers me most – he was going to have a daughter, and now he’s not going to be there for her because of somebody’s actions."

The driver responsible left their bumper behind; the car part now serves as a clue for investigators. According to FHP, the vehicle they’re looking for is a mystic green metallic Honda Accord, likely between 2008 and 2010.

A security camera nearby caught footage of the crash. A still from the video showed a car fitting that description. It was caught on camera speeding away from the scene.

Nelson Webber was hit and killed while riding his motorcycle near the intersection of Monterey Rd. and Koa St. in Poinciana. Authorities are now searching for the driver of this vehicle for questioning.

"It makes no sense to me," Corporan said. "Why would you take off like nothing happened… like you just hit a pothole and kept driving?"

Corporan said he hopes the driver responsible is brought to justice. Until then, he’s clinging to the memories in his rearview mirror, looking back at old GoPro videos of the pair on their motorcycles.

"He would call early in the morning, ‘Hey, don’t make no plans; we’re going to ride.’ Then, 4 p.m. o’clock, right there, he would call me, ‘Hey man, what time are you going to get out of work? You going to go downtown today, hit bike night?’ he would always call me for that. I’ll be waiting for that call still," Corporan said. "I just wish that he was there, one more time… you know?"

If you have information about the hit-and-run, call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).