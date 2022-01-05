Bethune-Cookman requiring negative COVID-19 test from students for spring semester

Before classes start Monday, students will have to take a COVID-19 test. If a student tests positive, they'll have to leave campus immediately.

"I love it. I missed it here," BCU Christina Gabriel said.

"I’m extremely excited. I’m ready to do my spring semester," BCU student Ny'aja Hobley said.

Along with that excitement is concern over COVID-19, which is where the new rule comes in.

Before moving into their dorms, students will have to test negative for COVID-19. The school sent a letter to students last week outlining the rule.

Bethune-Cookman University sign. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

It states that a negative test is required for residence halls and classroom participation.

Students who test positive have to leave campus, and the school will not provide housing for those needing to isolate.

This comes in response to rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

"Honestly I feel like that is a good thing. Good safety precaution because people will be sick and not tell you," BCU student, Raqueal Holton said. "The fact that they say you can’t come back on campus if you test positive. I also think that’s a good thing too because everyone is on campus and no one is really being safe.

BCU is encouraging students to get vaccinated. The school says it'll continue its indoor mask mandate.

