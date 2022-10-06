Blown-out windows due to Ian leave Daytona Beach businesses vulnerable

A string of businesses at Pappa's Plaza along South Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach was hit particularly hard. The plaza was home to Stroud's BBQ, Tres Leches Cafe restaurants, Aloha Laundry, and Carmine's Pizzeria.

"This is the worst I've seen, it's this building," John Banshur, a general contractor said it was one of the hardest hit along Atlantic Avenue. Banshur said it could be years before the plaza is up and running again. "You got to get a structural engineer here and see what's good, what's not and take it from there."

On Thursday, as workers were cleaning up, one worker said he spotted a person attempting to loot during the daylight hours. He told FOX 35, he was able to stop them and they drove off without a license plate number. To keep businesses safe, boards are going up.

"We're doing this for safety and security trying to keep out anybody obviously taking anything from the businesses, from families that have worked so hard for it," Cham Bezwiechin, a Pappas Plaza worker.

The owner of the plaza, Chris Pappas said he wants all the businesses to be boarded up by Friday. As far as damage to the plaza, Pappas said it could be upwards of two million dollars in repairs.