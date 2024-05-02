Boaters appear to dump trash into ocean in viral video that has sparked outrage

Boaters off Florida's Atlantic Coast appeared to be dumping buckets of trash into the ocean in a video that has sparked outrage and condemnation. The incident occurred in Boca Raton as the 2024 Boca Bash event was concluding on Sunday.

In the footage, a group of individuals appears to be discarding two garbage cans filled with refuse into the ocean before celebrating their actions. Witnesses expressed disgust and disappointment at the blatant disregard for the environment.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) have initiated an investigation into the matter and vow to identify those involved. If apprehended, the perpetrators could face penalties, including fines of up to $1,000 and potential imprisonment for up to a year.

MORE HEADLINES

Federal law strictly prohibits the disposal of any garbage from boats while in lakes, rivers, bays, and within three miles offshore. The FWC is collaborating with the state attorney's office to determine appropriate charges.

Commenting on the incident, a spokesperson for Boca Bash condemned the behavior as "egregious" and "completely unacceptable." They emphasized that such actions reflect poorly on responsible boaters and tarnish the reputation of events like Boca Bash.