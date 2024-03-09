Bobcat spotted swimming in Gulf of Mexico off Florida Coast

You never know what you'll find around Florida. One sight you may not be accustomed to seeing is a bobcat swimming in the Gulf of Mexico.

A couple were enjoying a nice day on their boat when they spotted the little fur ball treading water. They say they were in the middle of the mangroves about 100 yards offshore.

"[We thought] this is amazing! Our day was blessed!" said Kristen Pfaller. "It looked back at us, like 'Thank you!' and went on its way."

"The guide who was with said, 'I hope we see some wildlife today, like some dolphins and manatees,' but he never mentioned bobcats!" added Chris Pfaller. "So when we saw the bobcat, he was pretty excited."

They say the bobcat swam for about 100 more yards before making it safely to the other shore. In total, they estimate the bobcat swam about 200 yards.

