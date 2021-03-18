Video shows violent encounter between Flagler deputies, Georgia fugitive

Flagler County deputies say what started as a traffic stop for speeding turned into a violent encounter with a man wanted for homicide out of Georgia.

"This is a great example of just how dangerous traffic stops can be," said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

The two men were pulled over Wednesday night in Palm Coast. Investigators say they smelled marijuana in the car and asked the driver to step out.

"You’re just a little too uncooperative and I don’t want any more issues," a deputy said to the driver in the body camera footage.

He ends up getting handcuffed and sitting in a squad car. Then they turn their attention to the passenger, 21-year-old Shaquan Moore. Things escalate quickly.

One deputy’s camera falls off as she tries to handcuff Moore and a struggle ensues. Backup arrives with a taser. Moore is tased four times before the deputies detain him.

"They find that he had a 9mm gun, fully loaded, stuck in his waistband, which obviously is what he was trying to go for," Staly said.

Moore was arrested and deputies later learned he was a fugitive. He is now locked up at the Flagler County Jail with no bond. The driver was given a warning and released.