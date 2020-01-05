Bodycam video shows Florida K-9 helping deputies catch a suspect in the woods
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Newly-released bodycam video shows a K-9 helping deputies catch a suspect in the woods.
The bust happened in Marion County in December.
Investigators said that Christopher Watson broke into someone's home.
MORE NEWS: Owner reunited with Chihuahua that went missing after a car crash on New Year's Eve
The police dog reportedly guided them through the darkness, finding Watson hiding behind a tree.
This story was written in Orlando, Florida.