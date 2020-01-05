Expand / Collapse search

Bodycam video shows Florida K-9 helping deputies catch a suspect in the woods

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Newly-released bodycam video shows a K-9 helping deputies catch a suspect in the woods.

The bust happened in Marion County in December.

Investigators said that Christopher Watson broke into someone's home. 

The police dog reportedly guided them through the darkness, finding Watson hiding behind a tree.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.