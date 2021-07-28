Boeing's Starliner capsule to roll out at Kennedy Space Center

NASA and the United Launch Alliance delayed the rollout of an Atlas V rocket topped with Boeing's Starliner capsule, which was supposed to happen on Wednesday.

The new rollout is slated for Thursday morning at 8 a.m. ahead of Friday's planned launch at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Space Launch Complex 41.

ULA tweeted early Thursday morning that the delay was due to an internet power outage that could not be resolved before inclement weather arrived at the Cape. Weather permitting, Friday's launch is still scheduled for 2:53 p.m. ET. It is an instantaneous launch window.

NASA spokesperson Kyle Herring said the internet issues prevented the rollout because they needed the communication between their engineers to execute the rollout smoothly.

This is Boeing's second orbital flight test. A failed mission to the International Space Station in 2019 created a lot of disappointment. Herring said delays are not important in the grand scheme of things, as long as the overall mission is successful.

"One of the big things to always consider is flexibility, and one thing when it comes to preparing for launches is we build in here and there some time -- slack if you will. In the event that we run into any kind of problems, we still have the flexibility to meet the launch."

Should Friday's launch be postponed, NASA said another opportunity will come next week, either Tuesday or Wednesday.

