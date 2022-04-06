Bond revoked for Florida man accused of killing teen while driving drunk

A judge on Wednesday revoked the bond for a Central Florida man accused of killing a teenager in a DUI crash.

Michael Miles, 32, is charged with DUI manslaughter. Miles posted his $150,000 bond and is out of jail, but the state asked the judge to keep Miles in jail until his trial.

The families of the victim and defendant were both in court as they awaited a decision from the judge.

After being presented information about a prior DUI arrest in 2012 and the current allegations, the judge called Miles a danger to the community and ordered he be taken back into custody.

During the hearing, the state called a responding police officer to the stand.

"I could see that his movements were slowed and delayed along with his eyes bloodshot glassy and pupils to be dilated," he said.

The suspect's dad also took the stand, saying Miles was living with him, and he would ensure he would drive him around while out on bond.

"We can supply him with transportation to anywhere he needs to go so he keeps off the roads," he said.

The victim’s dad said he was relieved to see the suspect be taken back into custody.

"I hold no anger or animosity because that won’t help the healing. We just want to find a solution, get him off the road, everyone will be safe," he said.

Siddharth Sukhdeo

There was a prayer vigil Tuesday night for 17-year-old Siddharth Sukhdeo. He died when Miles allegedly hit the car the teen was in with his parents.

Investigators say the family was heading home from Orlando early Sunday when the alleged drunk driver slammed into them on State Road 44 near Interstate 95. About 200 people were at the vigil at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach.

'Sid was incredible, Sid was selfless': Father speaks at vigil held for son killed in crash

Sukhdeo’s mother is being treated there for injuries from that crash. His father left her side to thank the people who came to pay their respects. He told FOX 35 exclusively that he had to pick who to save first.

Sukhdeo’s mom was sitting in the backseat with her son when they were rear-ended. His dad said she is recovering from surgery to repair eight broken ribs.

