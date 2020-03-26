Brevard County beaches to close during the day as coronavirus cases continue to rise

article

Beaches in Brevard County will close during the day this weekend as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Florida.

During a news conference on Thursday, Brevard County officials said that they will close their beaches between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this week.

They said that they are using this as a trial run.

Their decision comes just hours after Satellite Beach announced that they will close public beach access between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Flagler County has also closed its beaches.

Volusia County has yet to close their beaches.

