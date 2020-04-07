Brevard County reports first coronavirus-related deaths

article

As state health officials announce that there are now 14,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus, Brevard County has reported its first two deaths.

On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health announced there are now 14,504 cases, up nearly 900 since Monday. The death toll is the state is approaching 300, now at 283.

"In the past 24 hours we've had two deaths attributable to COVID-19 here in Brevard County. Both of the individuals were over the age of 75," Commissioner Bryan Lober announced during a press conference.

The first patient to pass away was a woman who came to the hospital 14 days ago and died on Monday. Officials say she was around 76 or 77-years-old and had a second chronic disease or condition that she was dealing with at the same time she was fighting coronavirus.

The second death was reported on Tuesday morning. Officials say the patient was a 75-year-old with underlying conditions.

As of 11:00 a.m., Brevard County has 95 total cases of COVID-19.

"It's likely not going to be long before we see another local death."

Officials say residents should be taking the precautions recommended by the CDC to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"This is not hoax," said Lober. "It could kill you or someone you love if you don't take adequate precautions and follow the guidelines."

