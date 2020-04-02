Health care workers accosted
A Brevard County woman says another woman became upset with her for wearing medical scrubs to the grocery store. The encounter at a Palm Bay Winn Dixie Wednesday was captured on camera and has been viewed thousands of times.

The demand for face masks is high and is expected to increase with a new advisory from the Centers for Disease Control. One professional seamstress is making masks for healthcare providers and others.

Disney will begin furloughing employees on April 19. Leaders of one of the largest unions representing employees in Florida have been in talks with the company to hammer out details.