Volusia County allowing 'exercise-related activities' on beaches during stay-at-home order
A statewide 'stay-at-home' order remains in effect until April 30.
Florida deputy loses battle with COVID-19
Deputy Shannon Bennett has served with the sheriff's office for 12 years.
Tracking coronavirus: Seminole County announced first death as Florida cases top 11,000
Florida deputies rescue dog left on boat after owner is hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms
The sheriff's office says the pet will be taken care of at a facility until the owner recovers from the virus.
Orange County drive-thru COVID-19 testing resumes after reaching capacity within minutes on Friday
There are 250 tests allotted each day.
Disney pauses annual pass payments, offering partial refunds
Disney says all active annual passes will be extended for the number of days the parks are closed. The new expiration date will be reflected on the passholder's account prior to the reopening of the parks.
Miami-Dade County mayor first in state to donate plasma to treat coronavirus
The mayor of Miami is the first person in the state to donate COVID-19 convalescent plasma after recovering from the coronavirus.
Health care workers accosted
A Brevard County woman says another woman became upset with her for wearing medical scrubs to the grocery store. The encounter at a Palm Bay Winn Dixie Wednesday was captured on camera and has been viewed thousands of times.
New COVID-19 projections in Florida
There are new projections about the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in Florida.
New study shows breathing, talking can transmit COVID-19
Dr. Jason Littleton, head of family medicine at Orlando Regional Medical Center, cited a new study that showed even an infected patient's breath could carry the disease.
Consumers hoping their favorite businesses survive pandemic
With the statewide stay-at-home order in place ad extended, many consumers wonder which of their favorite businesses will survive.
Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases surpass 10,000; death toll up to 170
Seamstress making face masks
The demand for face masks is high and is expected to increase with a new advisory from the Centers for Disease Control. One professional seamstress is making masks for healthcare providers and others.
Protecting cancer patients from COVID-19 exposure
Cancer patients with compromised immune systems are seeing doctors remotely
Disney furloughing employees
Disney will begin furloughing employees on April 19. Leaders of one of the largest unions representing employees in Florida have been in talks with the company to hammer out details.
Orange County coronavirus testing site reaches capacity 7 minutes after opening
The site is alotted 250 tests per day.
'Stay-at-home order' begins in Florida: Here's what you can do, what will be open, and more
The stay-at-home mandate officially begins on April 3rd at 12:01 a.m. and will last until April 30th, Governor DeSantis' executive order states.
No more beach days in Volusia County during stay-at-home order
All Volusia County beaches have been shut down indefinitely. County leaders announced the change Thursday as the statewide stay-at-home order was about to take effect.
Well-known hairstylist dies after contracting coronavirus
Flagler County officials say a well-known hair stylist has died after contracting the coronavirus.
