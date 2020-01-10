Brevard deputies searching for suspects who hit deputy with stolen car

The search continues for two suspects Brevard County deputies said hit a deputy with a stolen vehicle and took off.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were at the scene of a shooting involving a Brevard County sheriff's deputy that happened in Cocoa on Friday afternoon.

According to officials, a deputy was investigating reports of a stolen car which was located in the parking lot of a shopping center near the intersection of Dixon Blvd. and Pineda St.

The deputy said as he approached the vehicle, the driver attempted to run over him, so he opened fire on the car.

"I was in the back with a client and all the sudden all I heard was, 'Bang! Bang! Bang!'" explained Sainta Saintelus, who works in the shopping plaza. "I thought if I popped my head out behind this wall, a bullet was going to hit me! That’s how loud it was. No lie, you heard three shots, and when I looked up front and I just saw a cop standing there."

The deputy was struck by the fleeing vehicle, which continued out of the parking lot. A search of the surrounding area was conducted; however, the vehicle was not located.

The vehicle is described as a 2014, black in color, four-door, Volkswagen sedan. At the time of the incident, the vehicle was occupied by two black men. Investigators said the vehicle was stolen out of Titusville and the suspects have evaded other agencies as they have been tailing it for several days.

"Our deputies are out here every day putting their lives on the line," said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey. "This is a perfect example of the kind of work they do and these individuals are out here reckless."

Sherrif Ivey is urging the public to take a good look at the car, calling the two people inside dangerous.

"If you try to run them over with our car, we’re going to do everything we can to stop you from hurting our deputies, hurting our citizens, and this is just an example of what evil looks like."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).