Expand / Collapse search

Brevard School Board votes to put superintendent on administrative leave

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 6:36AM
Ocala
FOX 35 Orlando

Brevard school board votes to put superintendent on leave amid investigation

The Brevard County School Board has unanimously voted to put interim superintendent Dr. Robert Schiller on leave.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard School Board unanimously voted to put interim Superintendent Dr. Robert Schiller on immediate administrative leave.

He was appointed to the role in December.

A disagreement broke out at Tuesday night's meeting when the board raised concerns over alleged requests made regarding Dr. Schiller's contract. It then continued with alleged criticisms Dr. Schiller had for the board.

Assistant Superintendent for Facilities Sue Hann has been appointed as acting superintendent, effective immediately.

The School Board is in the process of recruiting for a new permanent superintendent.