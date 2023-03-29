Brevard School Board votes to put superintendent on administrative leave

The Brevard School Board unanimously voted to put interim Superintendent Dr. Robert Schiller on immediate administrative leave.

He was appointed to the role in December.

A disagreement broke out at Tuesday night's meeting when the board raised concerns over alleged requests made regarding Dr. Schiller's contract. It then continued with alleged criticisms Dr. Schiller had for the board.

Assistant Superintendent for Facilities Sue Hann has been appointed as acting superintendent, effective immediately.

The School Board is in the process of recruiting for a new permanent superintendent.