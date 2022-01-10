Expand / Collapse search

Brightline ready to test trains in Central Florida

Published 
Ocala
FOX 35 Orlando

Brightline ready to test trains in Central Florida

Brightline is nearly ready to put trains on tracks in Central Florida. The high-speed rail agency will begin testing its commuter trains in Brevard County. It's part of the multi-million dollar expansion of the rail line from West Palm Beach to Orlando, slated to open later this year.

VIERA, Fla. - Brightline is nearly ready to put trains on tracks in Central Florida.  

The high-speed rail agency will begin testing its commuter trains in Brevard County next week.  It's part of the multi-million dollar expansion of the rail line from West Palm Beach to Orlando, slated to begin service in early 2023.

Officials say construction on Brightline’s forthcoming 170-mile service extension from West Palm Beach to the Orlando International Airport is on track for completion in late 2022.  The rail extension to Orlando is about 70% complete.

"Our crews will actually be trained on the territory," says Brightline spokesperson Katie Mitzner. "As you can imagine, driving a train, you have to be intimately familiar with the territory – the curves, the signals, what's coming up."

Essentially, these crews are going to be conducting a "dry run" of the routes. 

Because it is expected to create thousands of jobs, Brightline could generate more than $6.4 billion in economic impact in the state of Florida.  

Get the most up-to-date forecast, sign up for weather alerts, and view live interactive radar for Orlando and Central Florida | CLICK OR TAP HERE

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates. 


 