'Bring this hero home': Search continues for missing Florida veteran with PTSD

article

The search continues for missing veteran Robert Ford.

73-year-old Robert Ford went missing overnight on November 29 while his daughter, Catherine Ford, was sleeping. He is a Navy veteran and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. He takes medication for depression and often forgets where he is. Catherine told FOX 35 News that without his medication, he could die.

“I just keep praying and I have a lot of people praying for us,” Catherine said. “We love him and we want him back home.”

MORE NEWS: Click here to download the FOX 35 News app

The only known location that Robert frequents is the Dollar General store at 3530 Sanford Avenue, police said.

Catherine is working with a community group to find volunteers to help them search the area for her father. Over the weekend, they announced on Facebook that they will do another search for the veteran starting Wednesday at noon. They will meet at 310 Fern Drive in Sanford.

Advertisement

The group hopes to find 100 volunteers to walk around the area. They also plan to use drones to help assist in the search.

RELATED: Daughter launching community search to help find missing veteran with PTSD

"He served our country. He’s what I consider a hero," Demarkus, a volunteer, said. "He did what he could do to try and make a difference so it’s only right that we try to do that for him."

Robert was reportedly last seen wearing dark-colored shorts, a dark-colored shirt and an unknown color jacket. He is said to have a small beard, hazel eyes, weighs about 160 pounds and is about five-feet, seven-inches tall. He is also without his shoes, phone or ID.

Catherine says she is not giving up hope that her father will be found and hopes the community can help her find him.

"He’s my daddy. He’s my best friend," she said. "I would hope that people could continue to have a big heart and if they have the time, that would be amazing."

If you would like to volunteer, you can learn more here.

Anyone with information regarding Robert's whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.