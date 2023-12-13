Buc-ee's set to open Florida's largest car wash in Daytona Beach

Buc-ee's fans will soon be able to munch on Beaver Nuggets, fill up their tank, and get their ride squeaky clean all in one trip with the anticipated opening of a brand-new car wash in Daytona Beach.

Buc-ee's Ltd. General Counsel Jeff Nadalo confirmed the new car wash to FOX 35 on Wednesday, adding that it will be the largest car wash in the entire state of Florida. The 235-foot-long car wash will be adjacent to the Buc-ee's in Daytona Beach, located off Interstate 95 and LPGA Boulevard. –

Photo: Volusia County Property Appraiser

According to Volusia County property records, the exact address of the new Buc-ee's car wash is 1610 Technology Blvd. Records show the land value of the lot has an estimated value of nearly half a million dollars.

Furthermore, Buc-ee's already has permits for construction, vacuum canopies, pay station canopies, and electrical, per the Volusia County Property Appraiser.

Photo: Volusia County Property Appraiser

This car wash will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and customers can choose from a "regular" or "works" wash, according to Nadalo.

Customers who get a "works" wash will also get 20 cents off per gallon when they fill up their tank, Nadalo added.

No exact opening date has been set yet, but Nadalo said Buc-ee's expects to open the car wash in the summer of 2024.

News of the Daytona Beach car wash comes months after Buc-ee's plans were revealed for the world's largest location is coming to Central Florida. An 80,000-square-foot Buc-ee's is coming to Marion County, located east of I-75 near W. Hwy 326. It'll feature 120 fueling stations and 750 parking spots.

KATY, TEXAS - AUGUST 28: The Katy Buc-ees prepares for their grand opening that will take place on Monday August 28, 2017. (Craig Moseley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

RELATED HEADLINES :

Another Buc-ee's location could also be in the works in St. Lucie, according to site plans and pre-application documents filed with the city's Planning and Development Services. While St. Lucie does not have a development application under review for a Buc-ee's, Director Benjamin Balcer told FOX 35 back in August that it's "safe to say" the pre-application meeting was with representatives of Buc-ee's.

Should this Buc-ee's plan move forward, it would be the fourth in Florida alongside the already-open Daytona Beach and St. Augustine locations, and the soon-to-open Ocala location.