Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearances in Central Florida this month

article

They've been a symbol of Anheuser-Busch since 1933, appearing in some of the most memorable Super Bowl commercials ever. Now you'll get a chance to meet the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales when they make stops throughout Central Florida later this month!

During past appearances, the eight-horse team has been harnessed and then hitched to the famous Red Beer Wagon. Their Central Florida tour will kick off at Fun Spot America in Orlando on Dec. 30.

You can catch the Clydesdales at the following locations:

• Fun Spot America, 5700 Block of Fun Spot Way: Dec. 30, 11 a.m.

• 8300 Block of International Dr:: Dec. 31, 12 p.m.

• 5700 Block of W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee: Jan 1., 10 a.m.

• 1300 9th Street, St. Cloud: Jan. 2, 4 p.m.

• 400 Block of W Church St., Orlando: Jan. 3, 4 p.m.



