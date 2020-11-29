Bundle up! Coldest air of the season arrives in Central Florida

Bundle up before you leave home! Temperatures are downright chilly!

Central Florida woke up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s on Wednesday morning -- the coldest air we've seen yet this season.

FOX 35 is tracking the cold front LIVE as temperatures drop across Central Florida.

Afternoon highs on Tuesday will remain low in the 50s. This won't be a one-day temperature drop, so keep those extra blankets out.

Freeze warnings are in effect through 8 a.m. Wednesday morning for Sumter, portions of Marion, all of Alachua through the northwestern counties, and back out toward Putnam right on up to Jacksonville.

Advertisement

Orlando and the surrounding vicinities down to the theme parks and out toward the coastal regions won't experience any freezes -- but it will be cold enough.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecast

Some frost could develop pre-dawn Wednesday through sunrise.

“If viewers are in the freeze warning or not, temps will be cold enough to damage sensitive plants," says FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King. "Also, remember to bring in any outdoor pets. Be cautious with space heaters."

The cold blast will continue through Wednesday evening.

MORE NEWS: 2020 hurricane season, the most active on record, comes to an end

Following this, another surge of cold air will arrive by Friday, keeping temperatures cold but not quite as low as the blast earlier in the week.

Wake-up temperatures for the rest of the week will remain low, but highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 70s.

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest weather updates.