Busch may give you beer for a year if the coronavirus pandemic disrupted your wedding plans

Whether you rushed to the courthouse to say “I do,” or postponed your nuptials altogether, Anheuser-Busch wants to send you a wedding gift if the coronavirus pandemic disrupted your wedding plans.

The beer brand launched a sweepstakes in which the winners will receive a free year’s supply of its beer. Each of the 250 winners will get a $300 pre-paid debit card that can be used to buy Busch beer for a year.

“Wedding season is approaching and we’ve seen many stories of couples having to adjust and cancel their plans. Busch still wanted to offer these couples a chance for a wedding gift and a reason to celebrate their love regardless of our unprecedented situation,” said Daniel Blake, vice president of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch.

Blake said the company was inspired by the number of fans who made Busch a part of their wedding day last year.

“And this year, we wanted to give couples across America something to celebrate until they can officially tie the knot.”

The contest runs from April 14 - May 1. Busch details how to enter on its website.

The gist of it involves a couple posting a photo to a public social media account and using the hashtags #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes.

If you’re a friend of a couple that qualifies, you can enter them by posting their photo with the hashtags #MyFriendsWedding and #Sweepstakes.

Mass gatherings, like weddings, violate the social distancing guidelines that have swept the nation over the last month.

Many couples have settled for smaller ceremonies with nearly no one in attendance. Others have opted to have guests join them virtually.

