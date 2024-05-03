Cabana Live shooting: Lawsuit filed after 10 shot during Florida pool party

A lawsuit has been filed against Cabana Live, the spot where 10 people were shot during an unpermitted, crowded, late-night pool party in Sanford, Florida.

The lawsuit, filed Friday by someone who was injured in the shooting, alleges the owners of Cabana Live, the marina, the promoters of the event, and the security services were negligent in providing enough safety and security at the event. Among the allegations was that the defendants did not have enough security, held the event in an alleged high-crime area, and did not do enough to prevent an armed 16-year-old from attending the event.

It seeks damages in excess of $50,000 and a jury trial.

"Plaintiff experienced immediate bodily injury and resulting pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, mental anguish, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, expense of hospitalization, medical and nursing care and treatment, loss of earnings, loss of ability to earn money, aggravation of a previously existing condition, permanent disfigurement, and scarring," the lawsuit reads.

"The losses are either permanent or continuing, and the plaintiff will suffer the losses in the future."

The victim and attorney have scheduled an 8 p.m. press conference. FOX 35 has reached out to the defendants for comment on the filed lawsuit.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight on May 2 at Cabana Live. Private promoters rented out the Cabana Live venue to host a late-night pool party event.

Surveillance video released by authorities appears to show an argument, followed by a 16-year-old pulling out a gun and then firing several rounds, Sheriff Dennis Lemma told reporters at a press conference. A second person on the other side of the venue also appeared to fire, possibly in self-defense or response to the initial shooting, he said.

The 16-year-old was arrested and booked into juvenile detention on several charges, including attempted homicide. It's unclear if he will be charged as an adult.

Deputies want to talk to the second person, though that person has not been named a person of interest or a suspect.

Ten people were hurt, including Houston Texans football player Tank Dell. He has since been released from the hospital, the team said in a statement to X.

Deputies said a security guard tackled the teen gunman almost immediately after shots were fired, sending people scrambling in all directions. All those hurt were said to have minor injuries. No one died in the shooting.