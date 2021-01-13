California family hits the road for Florida in search of coronavirus vaccine

Danielle Bailey, her husband Jon, and their son Abraham are on their way to the sunshine state from California on six wheels. The trio calls themselves the "parking lot pirates."

They are traveling across the country in their R.V. with a few bumps along the way.

"The plan to go back across the country to Florida was mind-blowing to me!" said the 30-year-old Baily.

These pirates are in search of a bigger treasure: the COVID-19 vaccine.

"One thing we would like to do is get the vaccine just for our own peace of mind knowing that we have come across the country," Bailey said. "Being in Florida, you have a lot of travelers coming to your state. I would think that they would want the people coming into their state to have that option to get vaccinated if they want."

Even though the couple isn’t in the 65-plus age group, they are pushing their luck, hoping to hunker down in Florida for a while in case doses of the vaccine become available.

"We will be pretty disappointed if we don’t get the vaccine. We will just wait our turn in line...yeah patiently disappointed," Bailey said.

She said they are halfway through their journey and still have another four to five days on the road to get to Florida.

