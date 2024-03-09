Car slams into motorcyclist in suspected road rage incident on I-75: FHP

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are looking for a gray or silver 2020 Honda Civic involved in a suspected road rage incident on the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Troopers said a 52-year-old Leesburg man was driving a motorcycle on the interstate when he was struck by a vehicle near mile marker 319. The sequence of events leading to the incident remains unclear.

The crash was captured on dashboard camera video in a truck on the scene. In the video, troopers said the motorcyclist passed a truck on the outside shoulder when the driver of a Honda passed the truck on the other side. The driver abruptly veered to the outside shoulder, intentionally colliding with the motorcycle. The impact caused the motorcyclist to overturn multiple times into the adjacent woods while the Honda fled the scene.

The parts of the vehicle recovered at the incident site identified the suspect vehicle as a 2020 Honda Civic; however, there is currently no description available for the suspect driver. The injured motorcyclist, suffering from serious injuries, was transported to a local hospital.

Authorities urge anyone with information on the incident to contact FHP at *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.