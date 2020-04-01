Carnival Cruise Lines cancels select cruises through late 2020, rest of the year

article

Select Carnival Cruise sailings are being canceled all the way through late 2020, the cruise line announced on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Carnival Cruise Line announced that the company's pause in operations has been extended until May 11. Those with bookings can choose to cancel and be refunded or reschedule.

They expanded this pause on Wednesday, stating that the operations of several other cruises will be canceled even further past May 11.

Specifically, the following sailings will be canceled:

All Alaska sailings through and including June 30, 2020

All San Francisco sailings through 2020

All Carnival Radiance sailings through and including November 1, 2020

All Carnival Legend sailings through and including October 30, 2020

Carnival said that all impacted travelers have received an email from either them directly or Travel Advisor. Directions to claim your cancelation offer or refund is in the email. The quickest way to make this claim is by using the link in the email, they added.

"We would like to continue to thank both our guests and travel advisors for your understanding," Carnival said. "Most importantly, stay safe and well."

