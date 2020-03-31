Cars honk, flash lights in unison at Florida hospital to show support for health professionals

Residents in one Central Florida community united in a creative way to show support for healthcare workers.

Poinciana Medical Center said that more than 100 cars visited them, honking and flashing their lights to show appreciation for its staff.

They said given the recent pandemic, they have seen an outpouring of support for health professionals. This is just one way the community has expressed it.

To respect social distancing, they said that the residents stayed in their cars while flashing their lights and honking their horns in unison.

MORE NEWS: Coronavirus cases in Florida jump over 6,000, death toll now at 77, health officials say

The effort was reportedly organized by The Way Bible Church.

“Thank you Poinciana for this amazing encouragement tonight. Even though you weren’t physically inside our facility, your spirit and positive energy were," the Poinciana Medical Center said. "We are on this journey together. We love this community and above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life.”

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.