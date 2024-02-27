Alleged hit-and-run caught on camera as Melbourne Police search for suspect

A brazen hit-and-run was caught on camera in Melbourne, Florida, authorities said. It's shocking for Kailas Narendran because he believes he was the intended target.

"It's my gut that his intention was to cut me off or collide with my vehicle in some form or fashion," said Narendran. "I don't know why else he would have been going so fast down that side street."

Narendran says his first interaction with the truck driver was off U.S. Highway 1. He says the man started tailing him closely when he changed lanes. Narendran says things escalated when he slowed down.

"Started screaming from his car at me. Eventually, he got out of his car and walked towards my car," said Narendran.

Narendran says the guy eventually got back into his car, and he thought the ordeal was over. He says as he turned down Sarno Road, he saw the driver fly off Myrtle Ave., slam into a driver, and speed off. His dash camera caught the collision.

MORE HEADLINES:

FOX 35 News got these additional angles of the incident from a nearby business. At around 5:06 p.m., you can see a truck coming down Myrtle Avenue. At the second angle from Sarno Road, you see the truck swerving onto the grass and continuing down the street. Minutes later - you see the police arrive.

Melbourne Police confirmed they are investigating a possible hit-and-run in that area. Narendran says he hopes someone recognizes the vehicle. He says an innocent person was affected, which shook up his family.

"If we had just been a couple cars forward, he would have nailed the side of my vehicle where my 11-year-old was sitting. The vehicle he ended up hitting, if she had been maybe another four feet forward…he would have plowed into her driver's side door. I hate to think where either of those scenarios would have led," said Narendram.

Nardendram says he spoke with the driver who was hit Tuesday, and they're doing okay.