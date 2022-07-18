CDC ends COVID-19 reporting program for cruise industry

article

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is ending a voluntary COVID-19 reporting program for the cruise industry.

"New guidance for cruise ships to mitigate and manage COVID-19 transmission will be available in the coming days," the federal agency posted on its website on Monday.

It signals the end of the color-coding system by which cruise lines screened passengers and staff for coronavirus. The CDC said travelers with COVID-19 outbreak concerns should contact individual cruise lines.

"The previous color-coding system under CDC’s COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships depended upon each cruise line having the same COVID-19 screening testing standards, which may now vary among cruise lines," the agency said.

The cruise industry was dealt a huge blow after it was shut down for over a year due to the pandemic. Sailing resumed in the summer of 2021.

The CDC said travelers have access to recommendations that allow them to make informed decisions about cruise ship travel. It still advises that you not cruise if: