CDC warning that cruising is ‘very risky’ for COVID-19 exposure hits Port Canaveral

As the number of coronavirus infections continues to rise across the country, the CDC has issued several guidelines in relation to travel — and one of the latest includes a recommendation against going on cruise ships, where the risk of infection is reportedly "very high."

Major cruise lines in the United States have had to cancel trips for most of 2020 due to the pandemic. While the no-sail order had recently been lifted, cruise lines will still need to work through a phased approach before resuming operations.

Meanwhile, businesses around Port Canaveral are hurting.

Rhett Fischer at Rusty’s Seafood and Oyster bar said it’s been a challenge. He added that he hasn’t seen the area this bad since 9/11.

“The cruise ships are more of an attraction. We don't necessarily get the passengers that come in and get on the ships and get off the ships. [What] we do get, it's an attraction. People come out here to see the cruise ship[s take off].”

Last month, the CDC lifted the months long ban on cruise ships and issued guidelines for the cruise lines to follow.

Jennifer and Keith Johnson are cruise enthusiasts who are among more than 100,000 who have registered to be a volunteer on Royal Caribbean’s “trail” voyage whenever it takes place. They disagree with the CDC’s latest announcement.“ [We] found it reckless because not once did the CDC come out and say everyone: don't go on an airplane.” said Jennifer.

“You’re better off doing that in a cruise ship because you're in a contained environment instead of when you're traveling on land and you're going from hotel to hotel.” Added her husband, Keith.

“A cruise ship, I mean, you have fresh air, you can come out you can do the distancing. You can do the mask. It’s no different than going out to a restaurant.” Said Jennifer.

Rusty’s restaurant hopes that the cruise ships come back to the port.

“You know, we're all surviving right now. We’re in survival mode.”

