Central Florida got a cold front and that means some heat relief

Temps were booming again yesterday across Central Florida, upper 80s and low 90s were very common. This was certainly the case for much of the month of March, record highs with some areas of Central Florida experiencing the warmest March ever!

The record warmth comes to a grinding halt on this first day of April and you can thank an overnight cold front passage for that!

The old saying, "What a difference a day makes" can certainly be applied here! Check out the highs for today, down right gorgeous! Couple that with sun filled skies and fresh Northerly breezes, you have the makings of a picture perfect day!

You just can't beat today from the Gulf coast to the Atlantic side beaches, today is a winning weather day!

Tonight rhymes with delight! Beautiful weather continues through the overnight hours with rock bottom lows heading for the 40s across North Central Florida, generally in the 50s across the East Central areas and on out to the coast.

Skies will remain clear through the next couple of days and nights, enjoy it all! Expect a gradual warming trend heading into the weekend with highs in the low-mid 80s and overnights featuring mainly 60s.

