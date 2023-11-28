Central Florida man's $20 convenience store trip yields whopping $5 million payout

A Central Florida man turned a $20 convenience store trip into a whopping $5 million payout after claiming a winning lottery ticket.

Rickey Johnson claimed a top prize in the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday. The 66-year-old man from Winter Haven purchased the winning ticket from Haines City Food Mart at 95 U.S. Highway 17-92 West in Haines City.

The store will also get a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Johnson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3.96 million.

There are 32 total top prizes worth $5 million in this $20 scratch-off game.