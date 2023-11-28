Expand / Collapse search

Central Florida man's $20 convenience store trip yields whopping $5 million payout

By Dani Medina
Published 
Updated November 29, 2023 7:48AM
News
FOX 35 Orlando

Millions in lottery winnings confiscated

Data from the State of Florida shows thousands of lottery winners have had their lottery winnings garnished by the state's unemployment agency. FOX 35 News has been hearing from dozens of people who say they don't understand why.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida man turned a $20 convenience store trip into a whopping $5 million payout after claiming a winning lottery ticket. 

Rickey Johnson claimed a top prize in the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday. The 66-year-old man from Winter Haven purchased the winning ticket from Haines City Food Mart at 95 U.S. Highway 17-92 West in Haines City. 

The store will also get a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. 

MORE LOTTERY NEWS:

Johnson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3.96 million. 

There are 32 total top prizes worth $5 million in this $20 scratch-off game. 