Central Florida members of Congress discuss inauguration preparations

The countdown is on for a one-of-a-kind inauguration in Washington, DC.

President-elect Joe Biden is taking office amid a worldwide pandemic and security concerns at the Capitol Building.

Florida Congresswoman Val Demings is in Washington with her husband, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, for the ceremony.

"I have to say, our Nation’s Capitol looks like a fortress right now," Rep. Demings told FOX 35 News. "As people watch the images – if you’re wondering why -- just go back and watch some of the footage from January 6th when we had a breach of the Capitol by an angry mob. I was there that day. I was in the House gallery."

Around 25,000 National Guard troops have been called in. Parts of the city are on lockdown as law enforcement prepares for the major event.

"We’re going to see the job done of the American people. We voted and now Joe Biden will be sworn in as the next president of the United States," said Florida Congressman Darren Soto, who will be in attendance.

Not only is security heavier but the crowd will be much smaller. People are being asked to watch from home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"I think the inauguration committee has worked extremely hard to make sure we still have ‘the experience’ if you will," Rep. Demings said.

All eyes will on the next president of the United States and his first message to Americans as Commander-in-Chief.

"This is a key opportunity for President-elect Biden to unite the country," Rep. Soto said.

Congresswoman Demings says she’ll be picking up some keepsakes for her constituents who aren’t able to attend Wednesday.

