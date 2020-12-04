Mom suing Legoland, claiming son was forced to remove prosthetic leg

A Central Florida mother is suing Legoland after she says her son was forced to take off his prosthetic leg to get on a waterslide.

Aleisha Mullinax has filed a lawsuit after she says her 11-year-old son was told to leave his prosthetic leg at the top of a Legoland waterslide.

"He was embarrassed, he was humiliated," said Mullinax. "When they took that from him, in front of strangers, in front of everybody, and left him vulnerable that really messed with him."

Mullinax was not on the ride with her son and was with their youngest at ground level.

Mullinax said they waited about 15 minutes for someone to bring the prosthetic leg to him. The mother says the prosthetic leg he brought to the park is specifically made for water and used to help him swim.

"She let him go down and kept the leg without anyone thinking of how to get it to him. That he was going to be down at the bottom without his prosthesis that helps him swim," said Mullinax. "If I wasn’t there he would have been stranded."

Attorney Rook Ringer says the policy involving prosthetics at the park isn't clear. She says when Mullinax got to the park she was told by a manager that her son could keep his prosthetic leg on or hold on to it during rides.

"If they had a policy, then whatever the manager told her was wrong or the person on the top of the slide was wrong," said Ringer.

Legoland did not provide their policy or comment on the lawsuit but provided this statement:

Safety is our number one priority at LEGOLAND Florida Resort. We are not able to provide comments on specific pending legal matters. While we do not comment on specific cases, we are fully committed to providing an awesome experience for all our guests, including individuals with different abilities. Every attraction, across our theme park, water park and hotels, meets or exceeds safety guidelines from state agencies and attraction manufacturers.

Legoland was also sued in 2019 for how it handled another situation involving a child with prosthetic legs at the park and that lawsuit is still pending.

Mullinax says she hasn't had issued at other Central Florida water parks and would like Legoland to follow suit.

"The main thing is I want to see is them re-do their procedure of how they treat children with prosthetics," said Mullinax.

