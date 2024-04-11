Orlando, Central Florida radar: Track when strong storms will move into your area
ORLANDO, Fla. - Thursday has been declared a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day due to a line of strong to severe storms that will roll in this afternoon in Central Florida.
Track when storms are expected in your neighborhood by using the Orlando, Central Florida radar tracker below:
Potential Storm Impacts
Storm threats could include damaging wind gusts past 60 mph. In northern Florida toward the Georgia border, there will be an outside chance for a tornado and hail.
MORE | TIMELINE: Here's when strong storms could impact Orlando, Central Florida
More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar:
- Brevard County Radar
- Flagler County Radar
- Marion County Radar
- Osceola County Radar
- Orange County Radar
- Polk County Radar
- Seminole County Radar
- Sumter County Radar
- Volusia County Radar
- U.S. Radar
Stay connected with FOX 35:
- Download the FOX 35 News app for latest news, weather, and traffic alerts
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live, interactive radar
- Visit FOX35Orlando.com/weather for interactive radar, plus updated weather graphics, maps, and images