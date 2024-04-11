Expand / Collapse search

Orlando, Central Florida radar: Track when strong storms will move into your area

By FOX 35 News Staff
Updated  April 11, 2024 9:59am EDT
9 a.m. Update: Tornado Watch in effect for parts of Central Florida

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner provides a 9 a.m. update regarding potentially strong storms headed to Central Florida on Thursday.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thursday has been declared a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day due to a line of strong to severe storms that will roll in this afternoon in Central Florida. 

Track when storms are expected in your neighborhood by using the Orlando, Central Florida radar tracker below:

Potential Storm Impacts

Storm threats could include damaging wind gusts past 60 mph. In northern Florida toward the Georgia border, there will be an outside chance for a tornado and hail. 

