Central Florida to see near-record highs on Tuesday

After a cool start in the 60s, afternoon high temperatures will soar to the mid-80s on Tuesday.

Winds out of the south at 5-10 mph will aid in the above-normal temperatures, (74 degrees is normal for this time of year).

In fact, records will be met in a few spots.

The record high temperature in Sanford, for example, is 85 degrees, set back in 2013.

The forecasted high temperature for Sanford is 85 degrees.

Orlando will also top-off in the mid-80s, which is close to the record of 88 degrees set back 1918.

There's a slight chance for isolated showers, but the rain chance will slowly rise tonight, (30%).

A front will slide over the state on Wednesday, and then stall out, increasing the chance for locally heavy rainfall through Friday.

For now, the rain chance will hold at 50% for Thursday and Friday.