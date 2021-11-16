Central Florida turkey shoot event put on hold due to rise in turkey prices

The Seville Village Improvement Association holds its annual turkey shoot fundraiser at the Seville Village Park the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

But this year, the event’s been put on hold.

"The price of turkeys almost doubled from last year. The amount of money that we’d be able to make on it was pretty insignificant," Seville Village Improvement Association President Mike Register said.

This is how the turkey shoot works. It’s a target shooting contest, where people donate money to participate. The winner gets to take home a turkey.

Money raised from the event goes toward community improvements in Seville.

Mike Register says the organization normally brings in a couple of thousand dollars from the turkey shoot.

"Right now, what we’re doing is we have a community library we just refurbished and re-opened," Register said. "We also maintain a facility that’s operated as a daycare so that people have a place local that they can put their children in."

With the rising cost of turkey and ammunition, organizers were concerned they would lose money on the event.

