Central Florida unites to honor legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 

Central Florida is remembering civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On Monday morning, also recognized as Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a prayer breakfast is being held by the YMCA of Central Florida in Orange County. This is the 29th year of the event and each year it grows bigger. Hundreds are expected to gather for worship, celebration, and remembrance.

The breakfast is called the 'Arthur Pappy Kennedy Prayer Breakfast' and will be held at the First Baptist Church on Orlando on South John Young Parkway. Civic leaders, pastors, and people of Central Florida will gather in prayer to celebrate the legacies of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Arthur Pappy Kennedy. The latter man holds a special place in Orlando's history as the first African-American to serve on the city's council in 1972.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, and U.S. Representative Val Demings will be attending the prayer breakfast that morning.

Tune in to Good Day Orlando on FOX 35 as these prayer breakfasts get going.