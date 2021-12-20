Central Florida's True Crime Files: Search for killer in fatal shooting of Antoine Haggins

A nightmare for one Central Florida family started the night before Thanksgiving in 2017.

Antoine Haggins, a father of six, was gunned down in a Sanford apartment parking lot.

"It was 3:40 in the morning, Thanksgiving morning," recalls Elizabeth Williams, Haggins’ mother. "My husband woke me up and said the police was at the door. I didn’t know what happened. I just ooked at her and said, ‘Well is he dead or something?’"

Police told her indeed, Haggins had died.

Investigators said the 29-year-old was in a car at the Overlook at Monroe Apartments on Willner Circle in Sanford. According to Sanford Police, two men approached the car, one of them shot and killed Haggins.

Police said there was a woman in the passenger seat -- the only witness.

"We’re hoping this witness or people that know the suspects in this case, time has gone by, hoping they’ve made statements, or people can remember something that happened that night," said Sanford Police Investigator Brian Flanagan.

Central Florida's True Crime Files: Disappearance of Mary Lou Combs

The devastating news delivered hours before the family would start cooking their Thanksgiving dinner.

"I said I would never celebrate thanksgiving again when it happened." Haggins said. "For over a year I would wake up every morning at 3:40 in the morning."

Haggins left behind children all under the age of 13, leaving them with only memories.

MORE OF CENTRAL FLORIDA'S TRUE CRIME FILES

"He was always there, he would do everything for us, he would get us shoes and stuff," said one young daughter.

Investigators dug into Haggins' past for any possible leads to his killer.

"Antoine knew people who were involved in illicit activity, whether that had an involvement in this, we’re not sure of at this moment," said Investigator Flanagan.

Crimeline is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest. If you have any information, call 800-423-TIPS (8477),

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.