Central Floridians pack movie theaters to see 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

The Cinemark Movie Theater on International Drive had 46 showings of the new movie Spider-Man: No Way Home on it’s opening day.

Fans of the Marvel Comics couldn’t wait to see the flick.

"I just saw Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it was the greatest thing I ever saw all year. Might have cured any sadness or depression hidden inside," Tyris Oglesby told FOX 35 News.

He dressed up as Spider-Man to see his superhero on opening night. Oglesby said his parents bought his ticket a month ago, and he’s been counting down to the weeks, days, hours and minutes for this.

Spider-Man"It really brightened my entire year," Oglesby said.

He’s not the only one giving this installment of Spider-Man rave reviews.

"I loved it. It was one of my favorites that I’ve seen," said Dean Harvey, whose friends all chimed-in in agreement.

Erica Panero and her three little guys are all mega Spider-Man fans.

"He’s named ‘Miles Parker’ after Spider-Man," Panero explained of naming her youngest son. "Miles Morales and Peter Parker."

The whole family showed up in costume. She surprised them after school with the tickets she had been keeping a secret since buying them a month ago.

"I picked them up like this. Got their costumes on and came right over," Panero said.

Oglesby said he had been so stoked to see the movie he got nervous that it wouldn’t live up to the hype. He said it did.

"It's breathtaking. Kept me going. Suspense was really neat. I liked how they brought original cast members from previous movies, they tied them in well with how they developed the characters over time which is really amazing in my opinion and really great pacing," Oglesby said.

While tickets weren’t completely sold out, moviegoers tell FOX 35 News the theaters were all pretty full Thursday.

