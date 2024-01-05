Expand / Collapse search

Florida teen found safe following statewide missing child alert

OSTEEN, Fla. - An Osteen teenager who was reported missing, sparking a statewide missing child alert has been found safe, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the 15-year-old girl was missing from the area of Dixon Lake Road. 

Additional details about where she was found were not immediately released, but deputies said she is OK.