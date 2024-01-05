Florida teen found safe following statewide missing child alert
OSTEEN, Fla. - An Osteen teenager who was reported missing, sparking a statewide missing child alert has been found safe, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the 15-year-old girl was missing from the area of Dixon Lake Road.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Couple in their 70s found dead inside Florida home by family member, deputies say
- Florida man picked up teen girl in Ohio after meeting on World of Warcraft, deputies say
Additional details about where she was found were not immediately released, but deputies said she is OK.